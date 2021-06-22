Man says rideshare driver stole his cat

CNN - Regional

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Studio City man claims his pet cat was stolen from outside his Studio City home by an Uber driver in an incident that was captured on surveillance video.

Patrick Lewis said his neighbor’s security camera recorded the theft. The footage appears to show a driver picking up a cat and then putting it inside a car.

“What the customer reported is unacceptable,” an Uber Eats spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to get the cat returned, stand ready to help in the police investigation, and will take the appropriate action against the delivery person.”

Lewis said he filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division after the pet, named Hog, was taken. He also released photos of the animal, which remains missing.

“If you know me you probably know Hog,” Lewis wrote in an Instagram post that included the surveillance video. “We’ve been together 18 years.”

The LAPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Please — do the right thing,” Lewis said in the social media post. “Please. If anyone knows of any way to help, let me know.”

