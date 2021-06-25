Kitten rescued from freeway ledge up for adoption

CNN - Regional

By Kayla Galloway

SAN BRUNO, California (KGO) — A kitten named Gwyneth rescued from a freeway ledge near an overpass by the San Francisco airport earlier this month is now up for adoption, the Peninsula Humane Society announced Thursday.

The not-so-scaredy cat was found June 10 on a ledge below a freeway sign at the I-380 connector near I-280 and Highway 101.

Photos show the kitten curled up on the block of concrete just before she was brought to safety.

An airport worker contacted the Peninsula Humane Society, which then sent a member of its staff to the scene, equipped with a net to rescue the feline.

“The kitten was trapped on the ledge which was at least 50 feet above the ground. She was unable to climb up to the freeway, but even if the kitten was able to, she would have found herself directly in the dangerous and fast paced traffic,” Buffy Martin Tarbox, a spokesperson for the Peninsula Humane Society, said in a statement.

Since the June 10 rescue, the agency says no one has claimed the kitten and she did not have any identification.

The Calico kitten, about two or three months old, was safely rescued and is now looking for her forever home.

Those interested in adopting the kitten are asked to contact the Peninsula Human Society/SPCA at (650) 340-7022.

