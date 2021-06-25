Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail

CNN - Regional

By Jim Keithley

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) — The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court appearance Friday morning. Jessica Williams did not enter a plea but was officially charged with murder in the death of her son, Maddox.

A judge ordered Williams held on $150,000 cash bail. She was also ordered to not have any contact with children under the age of 14 as well as a list of other people including Andrew Williams and Jason Trefethen.

“The family has obviously suffered a loss and will continue to feel the effects of that loss for a period of time,” said Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea.

Family members of the child were calling for justice. A van parked outside the courthouse had #Justice4Maddox written in the window. Family members have also launched a GoFundMe account today to pay for funeral costs. Organizers say any extra money will be dedicated to two causes: getting justice for those responsible for his death and; establishing a scholarship fund for student pursuing a career in social work.

According to court documents, when Williams and her mother brought Maddox to the hospital on June 20, he was not breathing and had no pulse. Doctors could not revive him.

The medical examiner ruled his death was due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 28 for a status conference.

