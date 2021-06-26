17 arrested for alleged sex trafficking

CNN - Regional

By ALEX HEIDER

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police have arrested 17 men who they say agreed to pay for sex with a 16-year-old girl, who was really an undercover officer.

The operation took place over two days and involved the Metro Nashville Police Department, TBI, and Homeland Security. All of the men traveled to a hotel in Donelson near Donelson Pike and Royal Parkway in response to an internet ad. The arrests came after the men entered the room and exchanged money.

Each man is charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

