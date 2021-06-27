Two mid-Michigan friends start their own business

CNN - Regional

By Blake Keller, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — The grand opening of Fig and Honey Cheese Co. in Old Town Saginaw introduced Saginaw County to charcuterie boards.

Alexis Peake and Kayla Pietrzak opened their first business together Saturday.

“It’s an awesome journey to take on, especially with your best friend,” Peake said. “Just to kind of get you started before you get dinner and hit the town.”

Fig and Honey Cheese Co. is a place to socialize for small or large events. Peake and Pietrzak said they are curating elegance.

“We’re going to serve charcuterie boards for events, we have our millennial lunchables for a take and go type of situation,” Peake said.

The love for charcuterie between the two business partners started as a way for them to catch-up. They called it The Finer Things Club.

Having a brick-and-mortar store was never in the cards.

“I don’t think that’s enough to start a business and a couple bottles of wine later we were designing business cards,” Pietrzak said.

Pietrzak and Peake said the pandemic aided them, rather than hurt them, in opening a business.

“We were only doing deliveries for a while. So, we were like have a date night in. You can’t go to the restaurants, can’t do that, so a lot of people came to us for that kind of stuff, so I think it really helped us out actually,” Pietrzak said.

They want others to feel how they feel about one of their favorite cities.

“We’re hoping to add to the positive energy that’s already here and switch things up a bit and bring some new things in,” Peake said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.