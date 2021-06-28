All MAX, Portland Streetcar service suspended due to record-breaking temps

CNN - Regional

By Amber Wilmarth

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — The record-breaking temperatures caused a big disruption for people trying to get to work Monday morning, with many hopping on a TriMet bus because the MAX is not running until Tuesday.

All MAX lines and the Portland Streetcar are out of service due to the extreme heat. People trying to get to work Monday at the Beaverton Transit Center had to make some last-minute changes to their commute.

“Normally I would just get on the MAX Red Line and ride it down to Hollywood and 42nd,” Daniel Keyser said.

TriMet made the closure announcement Sunday night, citing safety concerns and heat-related mechanical issues. A spokesperson says the record-breaking temperatures are straining the power grid and overhead wires that power the trains.

In case you’re wondering why we’re canceling service for the day, here’s what the heat is doing to our power cables.

— Portland Streetcar (@PDXStreetcar) June 27, 2021 “With it being down, it’s kind of unfortunate this morning,” said Keyser. “I’ll just take one of the shuttle buses.”

During the heat wave, TriMet says they won’t be turning people away if they can’t pay the fare. They expect to have the MAX running again Tuesday morning. For TriMet updates, visit trimet.org.

