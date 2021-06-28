Police: Teen dead after vehicle crashes into apartment complex

CNN - Regional

PHARR, Texas (KRGV) — A teenager is dead and a driver faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after a vehicle crashed into a Pharr apartment complex early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

Police responded to the crash on the 200 block of North Veterans Blvd at about 3:30 a.m.

Police say a black Chevy Equinox was speeding when the driver, identified as a Jesus Cruz, 22, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the apartment complex, according to the news release.

A 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old child who were inside the apartment were hit by the vehicle and taken to a local hospital. The 12-year-old child sustained non life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our residents who died because of another’s carelessness,” Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey stated in the news release. “There is no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol. You add traveling at a high rate of speed and the danger to others increases immensely.”

The driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Police say identities will be released at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation.

