Volunteers set up cooling station in Lents Park, OR, for homeless, pets

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — East Portland Collective, PDX Saints and Wall of Vets teamed up over the weekend to set up a cooling station at Lents Park for homeless people and their pets.

They had kiddie pools full of cold water for dogs to splash around in, misters, fans, sunscreen, snacks and most importantly, ice water.

The event was organized entirely by community volunteers.

“We’ve seen the community really show up. This is just the first day, and we’ve already seen businesses bringing by food,” Sabina Urdes, Executive Director at East Portland Collective, said. “We’ve seen community members just bringing stuff from their houses, like homemade kits with supplies to hand out, people coming by, bringing ice water and asking ‘can we take some of the other water that hasn’t been cooled and refrigerate it for you and bring it back iced.’ We’ve seen people showing up with wagons to take iced water and food on the trail to people who are camping

Organizers plan on having the cooling center up and running again in Lents Park on Sunday. For more information, visit the East Portland Collective’s Facebook page, PDX Saints website or the Wall of Vets Facebook page.

