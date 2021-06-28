Woman beaten and robbed in Long Beach, suffers broken leg

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LONG BEACH (KCAL, KCBS) — A brutal robbery and beating that left the victim with a broken leg was caught on nearby security video.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of East Peace Street, at around 12:49 p.m., regarding reports of a robbery of a person.

Investigators learned that the victim, a woman, was walking down the street when two other adult females approached her and tried to take her purse. The victim held onto her purse was the two women battered her, took her wallet and then fled on foot.

The suspects are both still at-large and the investigation is ongoing.

