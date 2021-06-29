County rallies around girl struck by car after getting off school bus

CNN - Regional

By Natasha Brown

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Defying the odds. A community is rallying around a little girl struck by a car after getting off a school bus back in 2019. She is still recovering but is not alone in her fight to get better.

A nice refreshing cup of lemonade is just what’s needed on a scorching day like this. But this is no ordinary lemonade stand here in Delaware County, and this is no ordinary little girl.

It’s been a year and a half since 9-year-old Jayzlyn Yaboah was hit by a car after getting off her school bus along Sheffield Drive. She suffered extensive injuries with doctors giving her little chance of survival.

“The doctors told us she wasn’t going to survive. She was able to survive. They said she was going to be a vegetable for the rest of her life,” father Dickson Yaboah said.

Jayzlyn and her fighting spirit proved them wrong, although she does remain paralyzed on her left side and her speech is impaired.

“She keeps on telling us every day that she is going to beat whatever is happening to her,” Dickson Yaboah said.

The lemonade stand was Jayzlyn and her friend’s idea to help raise money for the care she continues to need. Her Springfield, Delaware County extended family was happy to help.

“They still need money. Unfortunately, an injury like this is gonna cost them thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars over who knows how many years,” Marissa Phillips said.

The accident happened over a year and a half ago and Jayzlyn’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle as the entire community has rallied behind her.

“She’s our little miracle,” Jazyln’s mother said.

“We’re just trying to help them in any little way that we can,” Phillips said.

One by one, community members showed up, knowing every cup of lemonade gives Jayzlyn a fighting chance at recovery.

“Thank you citizens of Springfield for donating money so that I could survive,” Jayzlyn said.

