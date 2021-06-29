Dozens of Kansas City police officers to be honored for heroic acts

CNN - Regional

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — More than 50 Kansas City Police Department members and several residents will be honored for acts of heroism, saving lives and ingenuity at a large award ceremony Tuesday night.

The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Police Academy, 6885 N.E. Pleasant Valley Rd.

Multiple officers will be recognized for saving the lives of people who had been stabbed, shot, overdosed, were choking or drowning. Some of the victims they rescued will be in attendance.

The detectives and FBI agent who solved the murder of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro last summer will earn a Certificate of Commendation.

The DUI Section will receive a Special Unit Citation for charging a record number of impaired drivers in 2020. Officers who stopped a mass shooting outside an adult entertainment club will get the Certificate of Commendation.

Police Chief Richard Smith also will present Officer Alex Saragusa with the Distinguished Service Medal for when he pursued a vehicle while the occupants fired shots at him. The incident was captured on in-car video.

