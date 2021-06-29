Mother arrested for murder in deaths of 3 young children

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of her three biological children at a home in East Los Angeles, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Sandra Chico is being held on suspicion of murder in the deaths of her two sons and a daughter, all age 4 and under.

At around 12:45 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue to find Chico’s three children unresponsive in a bedroom. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified Tuesday as 4-year-old Mia Camila Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Mateo Rodriguez and one-month-old Milan Mateas Rodriguez.

Chico was taken into custody for questioning immediately after the deaths.

There was no immediate word on the exact causes of their deaths. Authorities said there was no history of calls to the home.

Chico is being held on $2 million bail. Her first court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

