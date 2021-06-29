Woman, dog survives attack from pack of coyotes

CNN - Regional

WOODLAND HILLS, California (KCAL) — A pack of 12 coyotes attacked a woman and her dog in Woodland Hills, adding to a growing problem in the area.

Lately, coyotes have been coming down from the hills into other neighborhoods in big numbers.

“The pack has gotten out of control in the past couple of years. The numbers have doubled,” said resident Michael Seabolt.

Seabolt’s 4-year-old dog named Bear came face-to-face with the issue last week when two coyotes came to the gate of the property.

“They were kind of snarling and going at each other through the gate. One of them hit the gate and the latch broke or popped and he took off after them,” Seabolt said.

The animals ran down the street with Seabolt’s wife close behind, but they say more coyotes — about 10 — were waiting for them.

“There’s a den down the road. So I’m guessing they were trying to get him to go up there,” he said.

A neighbor came out to help, but not before the dog suffered a few cuts to his back and paws, then the pack of coyotes eventually left.

Seabolt said he’s grateful their dog protected his wife from the coyotes, but said this is a perfect example that wild animals can’t be scared off easily.

“So now they’re just taking naps on the grass. Putting their face against people’s windows to their houses just to see inside. It’s kinda scary,” Seabolt said.

West Hills Animal Services and the Department of Fish and Wildlife have not yet responded to CBS2’s request for comment.

