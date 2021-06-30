Armed Carjackers Strike 3 Times In Broad Daylight From West Loop To Humboldt Park, Despite Surveillance Cameras At Each Site

CNN - Regional

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A carjacking spree from the West Loop to Humboldt Park on Tuesday left victims horrified and Chicago Police mystified – were the same gunmen behind them all?

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, it seems we can’t get a break in crime. On Sunday, we had mass shootings back-to-back, and two nights later, we were back to armed carjackings in another part of the city.

They were busy stealing vehicles from three victims in a matter of minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago Police stayed busy Tuesday in West Town as neighbors looked on in disbelief. The shock came after someone called 911 when gunmen took a car.

The frightening scene played out where security cameras are visible, but that was not enough to deter the crooks from stealing the sport-utility vehicle at Huron Street and Washtenaw Avenue. At 4:12 p.m., a 35-year-old woman had been parked in the SUV there when the carjackers ordered out of at gunpoint and drove away in the vehicle.

About 30 minutes before, the CPD said three men – two with guns – forced a woman out of her red car at Morgan Street and Carroll Avenue in the West Loop.

It all went down in a busy area, just steps from Fulton Market. It was 3:30 p.m., and a few feet away from more security cameras – yet the carjackers did not care.

Late Tuesday, Chicago Police were trying to figure out if the same crew was involved.

The reason is that the West Loop carjacking started the spree, and then it moved a couple of miles west to West Town. It then continued about another mile and a half west to Humboldt Park.

The carjackings were all minutes apart and all involved armed assailants.

That last carjacking in Humboldt Park happened at the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Ferdinand Street. Someone’s Nissan Altima was taken by force.

This time, city cameras were in plain view, and yet, it continued to do little or nothing to deter the carjacking crew.

But what it has done is left those across the city worrying that the random carjackings won’t let up – nor the feeling if uneasiness.

Thankfully, none of the victims was injured in this round of carjackings. But we know that isn’t always the case when it comes to carjackings around the city.

Detectives were working Tuesday night to get a better description of this carjacking crew.

