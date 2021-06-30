State Fair is bringing back drive-thru for cream puffs and offers delivery

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — With the Wisconsin State Fair getting closer, we can already taste the famous cream puffs.

The Official Cream Puffs Facebook page announced Tuesday that this year you’ll be able to get cream puff delivered to you, or you can pick them up at a drive-thru.

They cost $44 per dozen.

There is some bad news, brownies and cookies will not be available at the fair this year because of supply shortages.

The state fair kicks off August 5 and runs through August, 15.

