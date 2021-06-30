UPS driver rescues teen from Washougal rollover car accident

CNN - Regional

By DREW MARINE

Click here for updates on this story

WASHOUGAL, Washington (KPTV) — A local UPS driver is being called a hero after rescuing a Washougal teenager from a rollover car accident last Tuesday.

Andrew Darr and his family are counting their blessings after Andrew walked away mostly unscathed. Law enforcement told the Darr family his truck must have flipped three to five times.

“I’m very thankful,” Andrew Darr, who was rescued, said.

He was making his way into Washougal down LaBarre Road when his tire caught a rough spot in the road and his pickup truck flipped.

“I think the first words I said were ‘oh shoot’,” Andrew said. “There was a lot going through my mind.”

Andrew said he was stuck in his truck for what felt like a minute before UPS driver John Wolford came to his rescue after finishing up his route for the day.

“The first thing I did was park my truck and I called 911,” Wolford said.

“I was glad that there was someone there instead of me crashing and no one was there to help,” Andrew said.

Once Wolford called 911, he leapt into action. He said his military background and the help of two bystanders was instrumental in rescuing Andrew.

“I served for 8 years in the Army, so I have a lot of, you know, they call it CLS – combat life saver training,” Wolford said. “All I could see was a contusion on the left side of his head and all I had was my clothing so I took my shirt off so he could apply pressure.”

The rescue didn’t come without some challenges though. Wolford said Andrew’s door was stuck and he had to get creative to help him out.

“I realized a tow strap had fallen out of the truck, so I put the tow strap on the door and then I tied it to the UPS truck. I had Rob and the other gentleman hold the truck while I slowly applied pressure and pulled the truck uphill to try and bend it,” Wolford said. “Once I got it bent enough, I got out of the truck and as I lifted the truck door up, they were able to pull him out of the vehicle.”

After seeing the truck, Andrew and his parents were glad John was there, and Andrew wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“He’s a hero. He always will be to us for sure,” Richard Darr, Andrew’s father, said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.