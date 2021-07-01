Officer reaches community in a fun, creative way

CNN - Regional

By Mary Caltrider

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND) — “I felt it was something important to share with my wife and those close to me, and I figured it was a good idea to share with others as well,” says Indiana State Police, Sergeant Ted Bohner.

We like to call him our own safety tips reporter. You seem him often, maybe talking about snowy roads or defensive driving, but who is the man behind the mic?!

Indiana State Police, Sgt. Ted Bohner continues to work hard to keep the community safe, as if everyone was a part of his own family. And while the community benefits…so do his twitter followers?! Safety might be a dry conversation for some, but Sgt. Bohner focuses on reaching people through his creativity and wit.

“Sometimes, it is creative, sometimes it is funny, sometimes it is a little cheesy, and I just hope that resonates with everyone a little bit, and it seems to,” says Sgt. Bohner.

ABC57 wanted to learn the secret behind the jokes. Bohner explains he gets inspiration from all over whether it is a national holiday, or what some might consider a ‘dad’ joke. For him, it is all about reaching people in a new way and reminding them officers can have a sense of humor too!

“I just want people to know, we are not just robots out here taking tickets, taking people to jail, we are real people,” says Sgt. Bohner. “We have families, we have friends believe it or not, and even some of us might have a little bit of a sense of humor.”

And how can you forget to buckle up when you can have a chuckle like that!

