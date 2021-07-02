Driver dead after running stop sign, two-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign causing a crash in Sun Prairie on Friday, July 2.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, as well as Sun Prairie Fire and EMS were dispatched to a two vehicle, injury crash near the intersection of Ridge and Medina shortly before 7 a.m.

Officials say a Chevy Impala with three occupants was traveling westbound on Medina when the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. The car was struck by a Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on Ridge.

The operator of the Chevy Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers and the driver of the Ford F-250 were uninjured.

All parties involved were wearing seatbelts, officials say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.