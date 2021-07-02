Governor and Secretary of State Invite NRA to Relocate in Wyoming

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (The Cheyenne Post) — Governor Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan have sent a letter to the National Rifle Association (NRA) inviting the NRA to explore relocation of its Virginia operation to Wyoming.

The letter highlights the state’s business-friendly tax environment, Wyoming’s eager workforce and the population’s strong support for Second Amendment rights.

Governor Gordon is a lifetime member of the NRA and believes the right to bear arms is fundamental. Owning guns was part of a way of life growing up on his family ranch in Kaycee and remains so today. The Governor signed multiple pieces of legislation in 2021, which reinforce existing firearms laws in Wyoming, and he has also helped facilitate the relocation of several firearms manufacturing businesses to Wyoming.

Secretary Ed Buchanan is an avid hunter, firearms enthusiast and longtime member of the NRA. “I received my first rifle on the ranch when I was age 12 and have had a great reverence for the Second Amendment ever since.” As a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, Secretary Buchanan sponsored or supported several pieces of pro-Second Amendment legislation and voted in favor of legislation on the castle doctrine and the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act. As the Secretary of State, he has also continued to recruit firearms and ammunition manufacturers to Wyoming.

“Wyoming citizens value our state’s customs, culture and pro-second amendment laws,” Governor Gordon said. “We will always protect personal freedoms, and those of businesses involved in the firearms industry. All of this, plus our great hunting and other outdoor opportunities, make Wyoming an ideal place for the National Rifle Association to consider home.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.