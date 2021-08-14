How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims

CNN - World

By Mayra Cuevas, CNN

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction, according to the US Geological Survey.

Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eying Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else.

CNN’s Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti. Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

