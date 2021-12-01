These countries have found cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant so far
By Rob Picheta, CNN
Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant they have, as fears over the new strain force governments to shutter borders and revisit restrictions.
The new mutation, which is potentially more transmissible, was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in several countries.
Here’s a list of the places reporting cases so far. This will be updated.
Australia: 7 cases
Austria: 1 case
Belgium: 1 case
Botswana: 19 cases
Brazil: 2 cases
Canada: 6 cases
Czech Republic: 1 case
Denmark: 4 cases
France: 1 case (on Reunion Island)
Germany: 9 cases
Hong Kong: 4 cases
Israel: 4 cases
Italy: 9 cases
Japan: 2 cases
Netherlands: 16 cases
Nigeria: 3 cases
Norway: 2 cases
Portugal: 13 cases
Saudi Arabia: 1 case
South Africa: 77 cases
Spain: 2 cases
Sweden: 3 cases
United Kingdom: 22 cases
