The first cases of the Omicron variant identified around the world
By Rob Picheta, CNN
Editor’s note: The Omicron coronavirus variant has now been identified in dozens of countries globally and this story will no longer be updated. Follow the latest updates on the spread of the variant here.
Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron variant they have, as fears over the new strain force governments to shutter borders and revisit restrictions.
The new mutation, which is potentially more transmissible, was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in several countries.
Here’s a list of the places which were reporting cases as of December 1, 2021.
Australia: 7 cases
Austria: 1 case
Belgium: 1 case
Botswana: 19 cases
Brazil: 2 cases
Canada: 6 cases
Czech Republic: 1 case
Denmark: 4 cases
France: 1 case (on Reunion Island)
Germany: 9 cases
Hong Kong: 4 cases
Israel: 4 cases
Italy: 9 cases
Japan: 2 cases
Netherlands: 16 cases
Nigeria: 3 cases
Norway: 2 cases
Portugal: 13 cases
Saudi Arabia: 1 case
South Africa: 77 cases
South Korea: 5 cases
Spain: 2 cases
Sweden: 3 cases
United Kingdom: 22 cases
United States: 1 case
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments