Soyuz spacecraft docked to International Space Station springs ‘fairly significant’ coolant leak

A planned space walk by the Russian space agency Roscosmos has been called off following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is currently docked to the International Space Station.

NASA’s Rob Navias, speaking on the NASA TV broadcast, called it a “fairly significant” leak. Live images during the broadcast showed liquid spewing out from the Soyuz. Navias said the leak was first observed around 7:45p ET.

The Soyuz spacecraft is docked to the Russian segment of the ISS.

Navias said the cause of the coolant leak is “unknown and the effect at this point unknown, as Russian managers continue to look over the data and consult with both NASA managers and engineers.”

He said the astronauts inside the space station were “never in any danger.”

“No decisions have been made regarding the integrity of the Soyuz MS-22 or what the next course of action will be,” he added as he wrapped up NASA-TV coverage of the canceled spacewalk.

The Soyuz MS-22 ferried NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts to the ISS on September 21 and is scheduled to bring them back to Earth in late March.

