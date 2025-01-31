American and father of youngest hostages among those due for release from Gaza Saturday

By Ivana Kottasová, Mick Krever, Tim Lister and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas announced on Friday that among the three Israeli hostages to be released from Gaza on Saturday are an American dual national and the father of the youngest hostages taken from Israel on October 7, 2023.

It named three men – Keith Siegel, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon as the captives that would be freed in the latest round. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said their families had been informed.

Siegel, an Israeli-American citizen, was taken from his home in kibbutz Kfar Aza. His wife Aviva, who was kidnapped alongside him, was released in November 2023 as part of the short-lived ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Bibas was kidnapped from kibbutz Nir Oz alongside his wife Shiri and two sons Kfir and Ariel. Kfir was just nine months when he was abducted, the youngest hostage taken on October 7.

Kalderon was 52 when he was kidnapped from kibbutz Nir Oz together with his son Erez, who was 11 at the time, and his daughter Sahar, who was 16. Erez and Sahar were also released during the November 2023 ceasefire.

