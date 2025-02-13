Police confirm several injured after car drove into people in Munich

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — A car has driven into a group of people in the German city of Munich, leaving several people injured, police said on Thursday.

The Bild newspaper reported that 15 people had been injured.

The Munich Security Conference is to start on Friday and US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are arriving later on Thursday.

There is a large-scale police operation underway near the central train station and officers are working to verify what has happened, a spokesperson said without giving further details.

Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

The incident appears to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organized by the Verdi union, according to the local BR broadcaster.

The union said it did not have any information on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

