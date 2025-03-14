Skip to Content
Hamas says it is willing to release US-Israeli hostage and bodies of four dual nationals

By Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas said it is willing to release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and the bodies of four dual nationals held in Gaza.

The militant group said it had received “a proposal” from mediators, without going into details. Qatar and Egypt have mediated indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

“The movement responded with responsibility and positivity, submitting its reply at dawn today, which included its approval to release the Zionist soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to the bodies of four others with dual nationality.”

Hamas did not identify the names of the dead hostages it will release.

The United States has put forward a new proposal that would secure the release of a handful of living hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a month-long extension of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

