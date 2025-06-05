Bodies of two Israeli-American hostages recovered from Gaza in joint military operation

By Eugenia Yosef, Lucas Lilieholm and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — The bodies of two Israeli-American hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 were recovered from southern Gaza during a military operation, according to a statement from Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency.

Judy Weinstein-Haggai, 70, and Gadi Haggai, 72, were killed near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas attack on southern Israel in 2023.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our deepest condolences to the dear families,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

The prime minister thanked the soldiers and commanders involved in the operation and vowed to return all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

“We will not rest and we will not be silent until all our hostages – both the living and the fallen – are brought home,” he said.

A spokesperson for kibbutz Nir Oz said the bodies of the two hostages had been returned to Israel overnight and would be laid to rest.

The couple had four children and seven grandchildren.

In a statement the Kibbutz remembered Gadi as “a sharp-minded man, a gifted wind instrument player since the age of three, deeply connected to the land, a chef and advocate of healthy vegan nutrition and sports,” and Judy as “a poet, entrepreneur, creative spirit, and devoted advocate for peace and coexistence.”

A statement from the family, provided by the Nir Oz spokesperson expressed gratitude for the return of their missing loved ones.

“We are grateful for the closure we have been granted and for the return of our loved ones for burial – they went out for a walk on that Black Saturday morning and never came back. In this emotional moment, we want to thank the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and security forces who carried out this complex rescue operation and have been fighting for us for over a year and a half, and to everyone who supported, struggled, prayed, and fought for us and for all the people of Israel,” it said.

The family also thanked the US administration, the Israeli government and the FBI for their “tireless work and ongoing support.”

“Still, our hearts will not be whole until all 12 hostages from Nir Oz – and all 56 hostages – are brought home,” the statement added.

Heartbreak and healing

A total of 56 hostages remain in Gaza, including one taken in 2014. Twenty are believed to still be alive.

Throughout 20 months of war in the territory, the rescue of hostages and the recovery of bodies has happened on only a few occasions. In late-March, Israeli forces recovered “findings” related to Manny Goddard, whose body was taken into Gaza after he was killed by members of Islamic Jihad on October 7, according to the IDF and the Shin Bet.

In January, Israeli forces recovered the body of soldier Oron Shaul, who was killed during a battle in the enclave in July 2014. The remains of another soldier killed during the same conflict remain in Gaza.

Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the latest news, calling it both heartbreaking and healing.

“Their return reminds us all that it is the state’s duty to bring everyone home, so that we, the families, together with all the people of Israel, can begin the process of healing and recovery,” a statement from the forum said.

“Decision-makers must do everything necessary to reach an agreement that will return all 56 remaining hostages – the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for burial,” it added.

Bringing back all hostages still in Gaza is among Israel’s primary war goals, along with the destruction of Hamas. The release of hostages has been a key point in mediated negotiations aimed toward a ceasefire between Israel and the militant group.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

