Hamas releases video of hostages in Gaza City as Israeli military advances

By Tamar Michaelis and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas on Friday released a video of two hostages being driven around Gaza City, in a move apparently aimed at swaying Israeli public opinion as the military ramps up its assault on the city.

The propaganda video shows captive Guy Gilboa-Dalal in a car in several locations in Gaza City, including outside the Red Crescent headquarters. Apparently filmed last week, it reveals damaged buildings through the car window as the unseen driver leads the car through parts of the city. CNN has geolocated the video to Gaza City.

Toward the end of the video a second hostage, Alon Ohel, 22, appears alongside Gilboa-Dalal in the car. The two embrace and appear surprised to see each other. “I can’t believe I’m seeing you,” Gilboa-Dalal says several times in the video.

It was a rare Hamas hostage video in which captives were filmed above ground. Gilboa-Dalal, who was likely filmed under duress, says in the clip that the date of filming is August 28 and that he has been a hostage for 22 months.

The release of the video came on the 700th day of the war, which was marked by protests across Israel calling for a ceasefire deal that would see the hostages released.

In the nearly four-minute video, Gilboa-Dalal addresses the planned Israeli takeover and occupation of Gaza City as he pleads for the Israeli government to bring him home.

“I heard that you’re going to carry an assault on Gaza City, and this idea is giving me nightmares. What does it mean?” Gilboa-Dalal asks. “It means we’ll die here.”

He says there are eight other hostages also held in Gaza City, who “are going to die here” if the offensive moves forward. CNN can’t confirm the claim that eight hostages are in Gaza City.

Israel’s military said Thursday that it was in control of 40% of Gaza City, as it escalates its operation in the densely packed urban area.

Gilboa-Dalal also calls on Israelis to demonstrate against the government and to demand an end to the war that would bring home the remaining 48 hostages, 20 of whom are still believed to be alive.

“We just want this to end. We want to go back to our families. We’re found adjacent to the military. We’re scared, there are explosions here, gunfire. Please return us,” he says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.