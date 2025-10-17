Red Cross has received body of a hostage, Israeli military says

By Oren Liebermann, Mitchell McCluskey, and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — The Red Cross has received a coffin carrying the body of a deceased hostage, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) said on Friday.

The Red Cross is now traveling from the meeting point in southern Gaza to transfer the body to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has also confirmed that the transfer had taken place. Spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that Hamas will “continue working to complete the entire exchange process.”

Prior to Friday, the militant group had released the remains of nine of the 28 deceased hostages held in Gaza.

Frustration has intensified in Israel over the delay in returning the bodies of remaining hostages, a condition outlined in the ceasefire agreement that went into effect last week.

Hamas has said that it handed over all of the hostage bodies that it could access. Israeli intelligence has assessed that Hamas may not be able to find and return all the remaining dead hostages in Gaza.

Israel believes that Hamas knows the locations of some of the deceased hostages that it claims are missing, according to two Israeli sources familiar with the matter, as the dispute continues over the return of the bodies.

Hamas’ armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said on Wednesday that “significant efforts and special equipment” are needed to recover the bodies of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

In that statement, al-Qassam Brigades said the group has “abided by what was agreed upon and has handed over all the living captives in its possession and the corpses it could access.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.