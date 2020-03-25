City playgrounds set to close Wednesday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Outside recreation areas are shutting down to increase social distancing. The city of Pocatello is closing its playgrounds to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, signs and snow-fencing will be set up around all city playgrounds prohibiting children from playing on them.

This includes Sister City Park, O.K. Ward, Caldwell Park and several others.

Although the jungle-gyms are closed, city trails and parks are still open for hiking and running.

Parks & Recreation Dept. director, John Banks says, “We feel it’s important to get outdoors for the stress relief during these times. Just be mindful of the social distancing. So, the parks and trails remain open; it's just the playground areas that we’re closing.”

City officials expect the closure to last for at least two weeks.

