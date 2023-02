POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A section of Quinn Road is closed for the day as City crews work on a sewer line.

Quinn Road is temporarily closed between Hawthorne Road and Sunny Brook Drive and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Any questions can be answered by calling the Water Pollution Control, at 208-234-6254 or the Collections Supervisor, at 208-705-6441.