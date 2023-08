POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports there's a crash on Interstate 15 that blocked both southbound lanes north of the Northgate Exit.

As of 4:30 p.m., traffic is backed up at mile marker 74.5.

Officials say to expect delays, drive with extreme caution and consider an alternate route.

Check http://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app for updates.