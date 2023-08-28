LIVE: Fire burning north of City Creek

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:20 p.m. At 2:21 p.m. Monday, officials received a report of smoke near North Fork and City Creek, and multiple fire units were dispatched to the area.

The fire is at the top of North Fork on BLM/Forest Service property.

BLM has units on scene as well and an aircraft is enroute.

Currently, no structures are threatened.

Authorities do not know how many acres are involved.

Officials ask you avoid the area.

ORIGINAL: A fire is burning north of the City Creek area on the west bench of Pocatello.

Smoke can been seen from the city.

BLM Fire crews are trying to get to the area. So far, it doesn't look to be threatening any structures.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.