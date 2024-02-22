Garden City man sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A 32-year-old Garden City man was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Thursday.

According to court records, the investigation began when a citizen reported to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) she had located concerning videos on a cellphone Vincent Porter had been accessing. The witness reported the videos showed Porter setting up a camera and surreptitiously recording the 10-year-old victim.

GCPD obtained a search warrant for Porter’s cloud storage. Within the account, GCPD located two videos Porter had recorded of the victim. The videos showed Porter setting up a camera in the bathroom to record the victim undressing and showering. GCPD also examined Porter’s cellphone pursuant to a search warrant. On the cellphone, GCPD located an additional explicit video Porter had recorded of the victim. Porter was previously convicted in Ada County of sexual battery of a minor 16 or 17 years of age.

“The defendant in this case is a sex offender who was paroled from a state sentence only to begin victimizing a 10-year-old girl within a couple years,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “This case shows the effectiveness of federal prosecution as this defendant will now serve decades behind bars with no possibility of parole. I am grateful for the prosecutors in my office and our law enforcement colleagues who dedicate their careers to keeping Idaho’s children safe by removing child predators from our communities.”

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also sentenced Porter to a lifetime of supervised release. Porter will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.