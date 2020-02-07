Romney shouldn’t be censured by Utah, governor says

Politics

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Republican Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he does not support a state lawmaker's push to censure U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney over his vote to convict in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Herbert said in a statement Friday Romney voted in accordance with his conscience after hearing all the evidence and his decision does not warrant censure.

The position signals a roadblock for the effort to rebuke Romney amid a wave of Republican anger directed at the party's former presidential nominee.

Legislative leaders have said a separate effort to create a way to recall a U.S. Senator would likely be unconstitutional.