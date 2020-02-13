Madison County Sheriff is running for reelection

Politics

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison County Sheriff wants to double his service to his community.

Thursday morning Sheriff Rick Henry announced he will be running for a second term. During his remarks, Henry mentioned his plans to for the future, his desire to continue to build community trust, and projects that are in the works for the area. The Pocatello native has been serving the Madison County area as Sheriff since 2017.

"Over the last few years, it seems like there's kind of a disconnect with law enforcement and community, not so much here, our community's been very supportive. It's been amazing. Madison County takes care of its law enforcement," said Henry.

Sheriff Henry began his law enforcement career with the Pocatello Police Department in 1991.