Barr has considered resigning over Trump’s interference in Justice Department matters

Politics

Attorney General William Barr has considered resigning over President Donald Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly the President’s tweets, according to a source close to the situation.

Barr said in an interview with ABC News last week that Trump’s tweets and statements on the Justice Department’s work were making his job impossible. But Trump backed his attorney general in comments on Tuesday.

“I have total confidence in my attorney general,” he told reporters before departing Washington for California. “I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s a strong guy.”

Trump conceded, however, that he was making Barr’s job more difficult.

“I do make his job harder,” Trump said. “I do agree with that. I think that’s true.”

Barr was at the White House Tuesday for a previously scheduled lunch with White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to a Justice Department official and a source familiar with the matter.

The Washington Post was first to report that Barr has considered resigning.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

