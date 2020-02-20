Bloomberg has pumped $464 million of his own fortune so far into White House bid

Politics

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg plowed more than $464 million into his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination through the end of January, his campaign announced Thursday — blowing past all previous records for self-funding candidates in his quest to face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

The media and business data tycoon spent more than $220.6 million in January alone — much of it on advertising and to quickly assemble a campaign staff that now tops more than 2,000, his aides said.

The figures come a day after Bloomberg’s weak performance in a contentious debate Wednesday in Las Vegas. The former New York mayor, in his first appearance on the Democratic debate stage, faced ferocious criticism from his rivals over his record at the helm of the nation’s largest city, his policing policies and his treatment of women in his private ventures.

Bloomberg and his aides argue his vast resources and centrist positions make him the best contender to confront the President.

“Mike is the only candidate with the record and resources to build the national infrastructure Democrats need to beat Donald Trump,” campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement Thursday.

All presidential candidates must file reports Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, detailing their fundraising and spending. The filings cover January activity only.

Bloomberg has continued to spend heavily this month on advertising in a push to overwhelm his rivals ahead of the Super Tuesday contests on March 3, when he will appear on the ballot for the first time. As of Thursday morning, he has spent more than $427 million on advertising, according to Kantar Media’s Campaign Media Analysis Group.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.