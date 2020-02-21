Bloomberg offers to release women from three confidentiality agreements

Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Friday that women covered by three nondisclosure agreements who had made complaints against him can be released from those pacts if they contact his company.

Bloomberg tweeted, “Bloomberg LP has identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made.”

“If any of them want to be released from their NDAs, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release,” the tweet reads.

The announcement comes after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed the businessman and former New York City mayor at the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday and again at a CNN town hall Thursday to release women who have made allegations of sexist and misogynistic behavior against him from their nondisclosure agreements.

