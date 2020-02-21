Manhattan DA’s office investigating new assault allegations against former Columbia OB-GYN

Politics

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has opened a new inquiry into a former Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden — who lost his license after pleading guilty to forcible touching and sex-abuse charges four years ago but didn’t go to prison — after a string of new allegations surfaced.

The wave of new accusations began in January with Evelyn Yang — wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang — who shared her story with CNN last month in an exclusive interview.

The interview prompted dozens more women to come forward and triggered intense criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance for the perceived lightness of Hadden’s plea deal.

The DA’s office released a statement Thursday evening announcing its decision to start a new probe.

“We admire the courage of the survivors who have recently shared their stories. Their voices will be heard and the abuse they suffered will be thoroughly investigated,” the DA’s office said.

CBS News first reported the story.

Hadden’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has denied those allegations outside of his plea agreement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.