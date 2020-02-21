Ousted acting spy chief Maguire formally resigns from US government

Politics

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has formally resigned from US government service, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The office of DNI officially announced the second-ranking official there, Andrew Hallman, stepped down Friday afternoon.

President Donald Trump became irate in a meeting with Maguire last week for allowing lawmakers to be briefed about the intelligence community’s belief that Russia is already taking steps to interfere in the 2020 election with the goal of helping Trump win, a White House official has told CNN.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he was naming Richard Grenell, a staunch loyalist and current US ambassador to Germany, as acting DNI despite him not having experience in intelligence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.