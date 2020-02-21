Washington Post: Trump wants to block Bolton’s book over claims of classified conversations

Politics

President Donald Trump has told his staff that he will look to block the release of John Bolton’s upcoming book over claims that their discussions were classified, adding that his former national security adviser is a “traitor,” two people familiar with the conversations told The Washington Post.

The President has specifically insisted to aides that Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” shouldn’t be published before the November election, the two people told the Post.

News of Trump’s efforts come as Bolton and his lawyers have been embroiled in a battle with the White House for weeks over the contents of the book, which is due to be published in March. The administration is raising concerns about what it claims is the publication of classified information that it says is protected by executive privilege.

The White House’s records management office has been responsible for reviewing Bolton’s book and providing feedback.

The New York Times reported last month that Bolton, in his unpublished manuscript, alleges that Trump directed him to help with his pressure campaign to get damaging information on Democrats from Ukraine.

According to the Times, Bolton also alleges that Trump didn’t want to lift a hold on military aid to Ukraine until officials there complied with the request. Bolton’s lawyers have not denied the substance of the New York Times reports but have condemned the leaks behind it.

As the review process plays out, the President has repeatedly brought up the book with his staff, the two people told the Post, and has said he views Bolton as “a traitor” for writing it.

In his first public remarks since the impeachment inquiry, Bolton issued a rebuke against White House “censorship” of his manuscript.

“I hope it’s not suppressed,” Bolton said during an event at Duke University earlier this week. “I say things in the manuscript about what he (Trump) said to me,” he added. “I hope they become public someday.”