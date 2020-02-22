How to watch the Nevada Democratic caucuses

Politics

The Nevada Democratic caucuses are on Saturday afternoon. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch CNN’s coverage.

When do the caucuses start?

Doors open at 1 p.m. ET, and the caucuses convene at 3 p.m. ET.

How can I watch CNN’s caucuses coverage?

CNN’s special coverage will start at 2 p.m. ET and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The coverage will be available on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

Follow along in CNN’s Election Center for full coverage.

How does a caucus work?

Unlike a traditional primary in which voters cast ballots, caucuses take place out in the open. Delegates are awarded based on those who reach a certain threshold of support by the end of the night.

For the Democratic caucuses, voters will split up into different sections of the room dedicated to their presidential candidate of choice. Typically, a candidate needs 15% of the vote to remain viable, as determined by the amount of people participating in the precinct location. Smaller locations may have different viability thresholds.

If a candidate is not viable, their voters can realign to another viable candidate or join together to create a group in support of another candidate that meets the threshold.

Will there be Republican caucuses?

No. The Nevada Republican Party canceled their caucuses for 2020.

Are all of the Democratic candidates options for caucusgoers?

No. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose campaign is focused on Super Tuesday and later states, won’t be an option for Nevada Democratic caucusgoers.

Who won the 2016 Nevada caucuses?

Hillary Clinton won the Nevada caucuses in 2016 and gained 20 pledged delegates. Bernie Sanders gained 15 pledged delegates in the state. Donald Trump won the 2016 Nevada caucuses and picked up 14 bound delegates.

What is different about the caucuses this year?

In an attempt to make the caucus process more accessible, Nevada Democrats added up to four days of early voting at more than 80 sites around the state.

Who can participate in the caucuses?

Only registered Democrats may participate in the Democratic caucuses. But caucus-day registration is allowed.

How many delegates are at stake?

Thirty-six Democratic delegates and 25 Republican delegates are at stake in Saturday’s caucuses.

Who is running for president?

Eight candidates are running for the Democratic nomination: