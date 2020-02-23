Clyburn says he’ll endorse a Democratic presidential candidate ahead of South Carolina primary

Politics

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn on Sunday said he’ll endorse a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate just days before the state’s primary, a key early contest in the party’s nomination process.

Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, who has not yet made a public endorsement in the race but has said he knows who he will support, said he’ll announce his decision Wednesday morning.

“I’m going to honor this debate. I don’t want to distract from it at all. I want to maintain our first-in-the-South primary status, but on Wednesday morning, I will let my choice be known,” he said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

On Sunday, Clyburn said that while he accepts Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, if the state’s primary election was held tomorrow, former Vice President Joe Biden would capture more votes from African Americans than any other Democrat.

“Well, I would accept the fact that he’s the frontrunner. I want South Carolina to have its say before I talk about who would be the odds on favorite,” Clyburn said during a separate Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“All these candidates will get some African American votes. No question about that,” he said. “I do believe, however, that if we were having the election tomorrow that Joe Biden would have more of the vote. How much more, I don’t know yet. I think the debate on Tuesday night will have an impact and I think that some activity after that might have an impact as well.”

Biden has made South Carolina — and mobilizing the black voters who could make up as much as two-thirds of the electorate — the centerpiece of his third bid for the presidency. And in the run-up to the early contests, support from African Americans voters helped make Biden the early front-runner among Democrats.

Clyburn recently said he doesn’t know whether Biden can pull off a win. “I think there’s a lot of activity taking place here, and we are going to have a very spirited contest,” Clyburn said on CNN.

CNN projected on Saturday that Sanders will win the Nevada caucuses, showing the power of his organization and amplifying his argument that he can broaden his appeal across the Democratic electorate based on the results from the most diverse state in party’s nominating contest so far. The win solidified Sanders as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Biden fell short in the caucuses on Saturday after his fourth and fifth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, but has held a lead in the polls among African Americans in Nevada. He is also predicting he will win it’s Democratic primary later this week.

Early entrance polls in Nevada showed Sanders winning Latino voters by 54%, some 40 percentage points ahead of the next candidate, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sanders also won among white voters; Biden led among black voters in those early snapshots of the electorate.

Clyburn said Sunday that Sanders “brings a lot to the table for people to consider,” but cautioned that if Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, were to win the Democratic nomination, it would be an “extra burden” for the Democrat-controlled House.

“I do believe it will be an extra burden for us to have to carry. This is South Carolina, and South Carolinians are pretty leery about that title ‘socialist,'” he told ABC. “And so I think that that would be a real burden for us in these states or Congressional districts that we have to do well in.”