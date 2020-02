‘Guilty as charged’: Schumer admits to spending over $8,600 on cheesecake

Politics

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday acknowledged a report that he spent more than $8,600 on cheesecake in under 10 years, saying it is his “guilty pleasure.”

According to an analysis of FEC filings between 2009 and 2016, the Friends of Schumer PAC gave disbursements in amounts ranging from $46 to $516.45 as “supporter acknowledgments” to Junior’s Cheesecake in New York. In total, $8,638.85 was spent at the restaurant during this time, CNN confirmed. The New York Post first reported on Schumer’s cheesecake spending.

During a news conference in New York City on Sunday, Schumer addressed the reporting about his sweet tooth and shared his love for the famed restaurant’s desert.

“I give them as gifts. I use them for bets, you know when someone wants to bet something, you know for a Brooklyn thing versus a Wisconsin thing,” the New York Democrat said as he held up a copy of the news report and a platter of six cheesecake slices. “So I say to the New York Post and others, guilty as charged. I love Junior’s cheesecake. It’s the best cheesecake in the world.” Schumer said he’d been a fan of restaurant since he was a young boy.

“It’s my guilty pleasure,” he said before he shared the treat with reporters.

Angelo Roefaro, Schumer’s press secretary, on Sunday confirmed they have bought cheesecakes over the past decade and told CNN the senator “likes any flavor, but plain allows one to really savor that Junior’s recipe.”

The restaurant, which has proclaimed itself “The World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake,” was founded in 1950.