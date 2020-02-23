Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Politics

Former Democratic hopeful Marianne Williamson made a surprise appearance at Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ rally Sunday in Austin, Texas, to announce her endorsement of the Democratic front-runner.

“Bernie Sanders has taken a stand, and Bernie Sanders has been taking a stand for a very long time. He has been consistent, he has been convicted, he has been committed. And now it’s time, I’m here and you’re here, because it’s time for us to take a stand with Bernie,” Williamson told the crowd in Austin.

Williamson dropped out of the Democratic race on January 10. She had endorsed Sanders in his first presidential run in May 2015.

On Sunday, she argued that Sanders is proving the Democratic establishment wrong.

“We’re being told oh, it can’t happen. He can’t beat (President Donald) Trump. Bernie can’t beat Trump, it can’t happen,” Williamson said. “I’ll tell you what’s already happened to those who say it cannot happen. You just tell them this. It already happened. He won Iowa. It already happened, he won New Hampshire. It already happened, he won Nevada,” Williamson added, pointing to Sanders’ growing momentum.

The recanvass of more than 100 Iowa caucus precincts ended last week, resulting in former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s lead over Sanders tightening to a fraction of a standard delegate equivalent. The tightening did not, however, impact the national delegate count, which awarded Buttigieg 14 national delegates out of Iowa, compared to Sanders’ 12 delegates, according to the Iowa State Democratic Party.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses in January, Williamson, who had already dropped out, had said she would campaign for Andrew Yang in Iowa, hoping to keep him in the race, but stopping short of an outright endorsement.

“Bernie and Elizabeth will make it past Iowa and beyond; I admire them both, but right now they don’t need my help,” Williamson wrote last month. “I’m lending my support to Andrew in Iowa, hopefully to help him get past the early primaries & remind us not to take ourselves too seriously.”

But on Sunday in Austin, Williamson touted her support for the Vermont senator.

“Today, we’re tired of saying pretty please. We’re going to stand up, we’re going to show up because we woke up, “Williamson said. “We’re here and we’re with Bernie.”