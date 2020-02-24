Supreme Court takes up religious liberty dispute on foster care and same-sex marriage

Politics

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal by a Catholic foster agency that argues it’s in danger of losing its government contract because it refuses to recruit or certify same sex couples as potential foster parents.

Catholic Social Services, the agency at the center of the case, argues that Philadelphia violated its free exercise rights when it froze its contract because the group cannot “make foster certifications inconsistent with its religious beliefs about sex and marriage.”

The city says that it is governed by the City’s Fair Practices Ordinance that precludes discrimination based on sexual orientation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.