Elizabeth Warren nabs endorsement from hometown paper that previously urged her not to run

Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s hometown paper, The Boston Globe, endorsed her early Wednesday after expressing doubt that she should run for president in December 2018.

“One candidate stands out as a leader with the qualifications, the track record, and the tenacity to defend the principles of democracy, bring fairness to an economy that is excluding too many Americans, and advance a progressive agenda. She would fight the corruption and corporate influence that distort our politics, lift up working families, and combat gun violence and climate change. That candidate is Elizabeth Warren,” the Globe wrote in their editorial published at midnight.

The Globe had previously written an op-ed expressing doubt Warren should run in December 2018.

“While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure,” the Globe editorial board wrote at the time. “A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.”

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

The editorial board acknowledged those words on Wednesday, writing, “She has proved us wrong and has shaped the course of the race for the better.”

Warren is facing an uphill battle for the nomination after disappointing losses in the first three primary contests. Warren’s home state of Massachusetts will have its primary contest on Super Tuesday, or March 3. Warren is competing with fellow progressive and frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders and moderates former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as well as billionaire businessmen Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.

“Our senator brings her heart and her head to an election where so much, including the future of our neighborhoods, the justice system, and the planet is at stake. On that score, there can be no doubt: Elizabeth Warren will fight for the integrity of our democracy and for our society’s most vulnerable. Massachusetts — and for that matter, South Carolina and other Super Tuesday states — should give her the chance to keep doing it,” the editorial board wrote.