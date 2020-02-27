Health expert tapped for coronavirus task force will report to Pence

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence’s office announced on Thursday that Ambassador Deborah Birx will serve as the White House’s “coronavirus response coordinator.”

During his news conference on Wednesday, Trump said that Pence would be adding a State Department specialist to the team.

Though Pence is tasked with overseeing the administration’s coronavirus preparation and response, he is not a health expert. So Birx will likely be the one coordinating with the other professionals, essentially taking on what appears to be a coronavirus “czar” role on the public health level — though the White House denied on the record yesterday they would appoint such a position.

But the move only further muddies the chain of command, when it comes to the role of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“She will be detailed to the Office of the Vice President and will report to Vice President Mike Pence. She will also join the Task Force led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. She will be supported by the National Security Council staff,” the White House release said.

This means Birx is on the task force but doesn’t report to Azar, but instead reports to Pence.