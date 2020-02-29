Iowa Democratic Party certifies caucus results amid Sanders challenge

Politics

The Iowa Democratic Party certified the results from the caucuses Saturday, with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg slightly leading Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in state delegate equivalents.

CNN reported Friday that the Sanders campaign filed a challenge to the results of the partial recount, which was included in Saturday’s certification by the party’s State Central Committee in a 24-14 vote, saying the party violated its rules by complying with the Buttigieg campaign’s partial recanvass and recount requests.

Both campaigns requested partial recanvass and recount requests earlier this month, as outlined in the state party’s two-part process. The final recount results were completed on Thursday.

The challenge is now in the hands of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, which has jurisdiction to adjudicate alleged rules violations from a campaign.

“The Iowa Democratic Party has followed the rules and procedures outlined in our Delegate Selection Plan,” Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement after the certification Saturday.

“The state party has conducted the requested recanvass and recount under the rules of the DSP and Recount/Recanvass Manual. The implementation charge is directed to the DNC, and the IDP will continue to follow the DSP accordingly on any ongoing process.”

Neither the order of finish nor the national delegate allocation previously announced by the party changed as a result of the recount, which covered 23 precincts.

Results in the Iowa Democratic caucuses on February 3 were significantly delayed because an app that the state party planned to use for precinct chairs to report results did not work properly.